The Huntsville Amateur Radio Club (HARC) spent Friday afternoon setting up for its annual Field Day event. This year the event will be held on June 24th and 25th at the U.S Space and Rocket Center.

The HARC has participated in this national event for more than 60 years and last year they came in third place. In the past ten years, they have won their division nine times and ranked in the top ten overall.

While the main field day will begin Saturday at 1 pm, the club met up Friday afternoon to set up equipment. For safety reasons, it takes 17 people to set up the antennas. While it may seem like the antenna comes in one piece, it actually has five separate parts that are put together before it is placed straight up.

There are a total of five antennas that were installed Friday afternoon by the Club. This year, along with the normal four main operating stations, they will have a girls-only section.

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto will have the opportunity to attend this event again this year and speak to the group about the weather. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

The HARC holds a meeting every Friday evening at 7:30 pm at 1806 University Drive NW. To learn more and see how you can get involved click here.