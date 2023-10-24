DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Forestry Commission reinstated the statewide Fire Alert after nearly 1,900 acres of land was scorched this past week.

With the Fire Alert in effect here in North Alabama, burn permits will not be issued.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Statewide Fire Alert Reinstated for Alabama

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission Northwest Forester Terry Ezzell, “If somebody has a spot that ya know a brush pile or something like that they can still burn but we recommend they don’t.”

Human-cause remains the number one reason for wildfire development across Alabama. This is anywhere from a fire escape in a controlled environment to chains on a vehicle dragging.

“It’s getting dry enough that we’ll probably see some uptick and some real unusual types of fires getting started,” says Ezzell. This is why a fire on County Road 277 near Courtland in Lawrence County rekindled Sunday evening.

Dry conditions lead to enhanced fire risk for North Alabama

When it comes to what you can do to help prevent wildfires, there is one thing to do. “The best thing is just to refrain right now, you know we’ll get some rain in ten days or two weeks and people can resume and take care of what they need to,” according to Ezzell.

The chance of rainfall will be minimal in the coming days and the Alabama Forestry Commission is preparing for the drought conditions to worsen. Ezzell says they are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best