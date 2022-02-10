It’s always important to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. One of the ways to get warnings is by using a NOAA weather radio. You can buy one for about $30 to $40.

You’ll want to make sure the radio you buy has Specific Area Message Encoding or S.A.M.E. technology. The one used in this informational video is a Midland WR-120 and it has S.A.M.E technology.

News 19’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier walks you through how to program a Midland WR-120.

To find the list of NOAA weather radio frequencies, visit the National Weather Service’s website here.

A list of S.A.M.E. codes can also be found on the NWS website here.