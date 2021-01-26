How to program a NOAA weather radio

News 19 meteorologists strongly recommend you get a NOAA weather radio. It costs about $40 and will alert you during a severe weather situation, if programmed correctly.

Please get a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding, or S.A.M.E.

We recommend the Midland WR-120.

A Midland NOAA weather radio

News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson demonstrates how to program the Midland WR 120 model in the video clip.

Here’s a list of NOAA weather radio frequencies. There, you’ll also find information on the S.A.M.E. codes.