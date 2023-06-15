Recently there have been some reports of large hail across parts of the Tennesee Valley. Maybe you have wondered how these chunks of ice form and fall from the sky.

Hail forms in strong thunderstorms with strong updrafts and downdrafts. Raindrops are lofted high into the atmosphere by the strong updrafts of the storm, where they freeze into hailstones. As they fall the strong updraft winds push them back up, collecting more water droplets and growing them into larger hailstones. Eventually, they become too heavy for the updraft, or the updraft weakens and the hailstones fall to the ground.

Hail sizes are closely related to how strong the thunderstorm updraft is. To support larger hail sizes, updrafts have to reach speeds of 65 to over 100 mph!

When reporting hail, be sure to use familiar, consistent-sized objects. Things like baseballs, golf balls, peas, and quarters are great things to compare hail sizes to. However, marble size is not a good reference, because marbles vary in size. Severe hail ranges in size from a quarter to softball or larger. The most common type of hail across North Alabama falls in the pea to nickel-sized. Larger hail tends to occur over the plains, where elevation tends to be higher, and the freezing level is closer to the ground.