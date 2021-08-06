Hotter Weekend: some spotty storms still possible!

A few scattered storms develop at almost anytime Saturday, but the risk of rain drops on Sunday

Hotter weather builds in for the weekend, and that heat and humidity lead to at least a chance of some spotty afternoon and evening storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

A weak upper air disturbance passing Saturday kicks up a few more storms (generally moving from northwest to southeast at 10-15 mph), but they remain widely-spaced: a lot of territory staying hot and dry in between the localized showers/storms. Temperatures rise from the muggy upper 60s in the morning to around 90°F with a heat index around 96°F Saturday afternoon.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale is underway, and we do expect at least a chance of some scattered storms in Northeast Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Tennessee Saturday:

‘Disturbances’ like this usually have a drier side and a stormy side. By Saturday night, we’ll be on the drier side, and that means fewer storms in the picture on Sunday and Monday:

Other than literally the heat of the day and some small-scale natural boundaries like the difference between lakes and land or mountains and valleys, there’s hardly anything to produce a lot of storms on Sunday. That’s the situation we’ve had many days this summer: nothing to drive a lot of them, but there nonetheless!

Fewer storms means it gets a little hotter Sunday: highs in the low-90s, heat index upwards of 95°F to 100°F.

-Jason

