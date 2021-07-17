Hotter, drier days of summer soon

Cooler-than-average and wetter-than-average weather made for an unusual summer season so far, but signs way out in the distance – a week to ten days from now – suggest it gets hotter and begins to dry out somewhat.

Huntsville only recorded eleven days at or above 90ºF through July 17th.

Eleven ’90s’ make the fewest through mid-July in the past 20 years and the twelfth-fewest 90s on record from May 1st to July 17th in Huntsville.

Saturday’s outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) show a shift in the pattern toward July’s end that gets us into a hotter pattern.

How hot and dry are we talking here?

Nothing excessive.

Just not as ‘comfortable’ as it has been recently. (Comfort meaning temperature, certainly not that soupy humidity of late)

The medium range guidance from the GEFS (American-run model) shows a lot of highs in the 90s. Since the average high is around 91-92ºF, that fits nicely with the CPC outlooks above: hotter, but not brutally hot and drier but not dry enough for a drought.

That’s a lot of data, but the general idea is for near or slightly-above average heat through the end of July starting next week.

It’s not earth-shattering weather news, but it will certainly feel a lot more uncomfortable given the ‘cooler’ summer we’ve had thus far.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)