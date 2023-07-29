It is going to be a very hot weekend with highs climbing into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Area dewpoints will make it feel well over 100 at times during the weekend.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Heat index values will push 108 in these areas, through this evening.

It will continue to be hot on Sunday, with highs climbing once again into the upper 90s and the heat index will reach near 106.

Be sure to take your heat precautions. Take breaks when spending time outside during the afternoon and evening hours, drink plenty of water, and never level people or pets in hot cars.

The only hope for heat relief this weekend will be from isolated showers and storms. Not everyone will see an afternoon shower or storm, and most of us will stay dry through the day.

Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the strong side. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but any storm will be capable of producing frequent lightning and heavy rain.

