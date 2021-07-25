Hot Weather Continues This Week

After what has been a cool and rainy start to summer, more typical summer weather has settled in. Temperatures top out in the low 90s Sunday, and the heat index makes it into the 100s again. A few heavy downpours will pop up in the afternoon, but these will be unevenly scattered. Some see a good downpour, while others miss out on the rain.

The heat index will climb into the 100s again Sunday, and the Wet Bulb temperatures climb into the dangerous category again. This will be a trend this week. It’s not anything we haven’t dealt with in summer around here, but it’s a good idea when it’s getting this hot to limit outdoor activity to the mornings or evenings if possible. If you do need to do any hard work outside in the heat of the afternoon, take 30 minute breaks for every 30 minutes worked.

The above chart shows wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT): a little better indicator of heat stress/danger than heat index.

Even Hotter Weather On The Horizon

Scattered storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday. None of these days look like washouts, but any day could bring a heavy downpour to your backyard.

Rain chances trend down Wednesday through the end of the week as an upper level ridge builds across the Plains and Southern U.S.

This will end up bringing us the hottest weather of the summer so far. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday, with the heat index climbing around 105°.

Again, this isn’t something particularly unusual for us this time of year, but it’s our first real taste of the really hot weather this summer.

Keep up with the forecast wherever you go with Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS or Android!

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter!

– Alex Puckett