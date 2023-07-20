The heat is cranking up for Thursday afternoon and evening. Heat alerts have been issued for much of the Tennessee Valley until this evening.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties until 8 tonight for heat index values that could reach 112!

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the counties highlighted in orange. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

Be sure to use extreme caution when spending time outside this afternoon and evening. Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and stay hydrated while outside.

