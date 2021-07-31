Hot, Steamy, and Stormy Weekend Weather

The hot weather continues this weekend. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s Saturday, and the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday. The heat index climbs to 105°+ Saturday afternoon, and while it won’t be quite as hot Sunday, the heat index will still be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

A weak front slowly makes it’s way through the Tennessee Valley this weekend. This front will help trigger a few scattered showers and storms over the weekend. It won’t rain everywhere all the time, but where it does rain storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning as well as some occasionally gusty winds.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast Radar

Sunday Morning Forecast Radar

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Radar

After this weekend, we get a break from the daily rain chances. Much of next week looks drier, and cooler too! Check out the forecast for next week, including that cooldown, in our latest forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett