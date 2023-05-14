It was a very hot and humid Mother’s Day weekend for the Tennessee Valley. Many areas saw temperatures warm well into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Muscle Shoals & Huntsville saw its first 90-degree day or higher with high temperatures Sundays hitting 91 degrees.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will once again rise into the mid to upper 80s. Some isolated locations Monday will once again have a chance to hit 90 degrees. Along with temperatures, typical for mid-June, we have been experiencing, the humidity will continue to be uncomfortable.

A cold front passage Tuesday will lead to the return of near-average temperatures. This frontal passage will lead to a shift in the winds allowing for a more northerly wind flow, filtering comfortable air into the region. Temperatures Wednesday are forecast to near 80 degrees and we will likely see that pattern continue into the weekend.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds across the area Monday. By the afternoon, diurnally driven showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see this activity, and the majority of the area will remain on the dry side. A broken line of showers and storms will develop and track through late Tuesday along a cold front passage.

It will be during that time period when isolated strong storms could develop. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and large hail.

Daily chances for showers and storms will continue through the end of the week.