Hot, humid, and daily chance of storms

Sick of the heat and humidity? Unfortunately, there is little to no change this week as a sultry weather pattern sets up over north Alabama.

A very warm and muggy morning is in store under partly cloudy skies; temperatures will start off in the low 70s at sunrise, and quickly rise to the 80s before 9am.





Afternoon sun will rapidly warm temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. The high humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s outside!





Wet weather pattern for the next several days

Daily chances for rain and storms remain in the forecast this week as a Gulf high continues to pump warm, humid air into the region. Further northeast, a stationary boundary remains draped from the Great Lakes down to the Carolinas, serving as a focal point for afternoon rain and storms over the South.

This pattern often brings more clouds, rain and storms, and leads to temperatures well below average. The next 7-10 days look pretty rainy across North Alabama.

Soggy Fourth of July?

Unfortunately, this wet weather pattern will likely be in place during Independence Day. While we do not anticipate rain for every minute of the holiday weekend, be aware that showers and thunderstorms may impact your holiday festivities. We will have a better idea of the hour-by-hour forecast for the Fourth of July by the middle of this week.

