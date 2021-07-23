Hot, hazy and humid: few storms still possible

Hot and humid Friday evening, slim chance of a shower, and a smoky sky



Best chance of showers/storms southwest of Huntsville, and the view from Huntsville Hospital at 3 PM Friday

Isolated showers and some storms keep rumbling south of the Huntsville area: only a limited chance of a brief downpour or two north of the Tennessee River this evening.

The hazy sky over North Alabama and Southern Tennessee keeps the rain chance low and the discomfort level on the higher end. Huntsville’s Air Quality Index flirted with 100 Friday afternoon: right on the cusp of the first Air Quality Alert in years around here. The primary pollutant comes from wildfire smoke traveling more than 2,000 miles from the western United States. If you are sensitive to poor air quality (severe allergies, asthma, or lingering effects of respiratory disease like COVID-19), stay indoors as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks and avoid over-exertion.

The smoky, hazy weather lasts through tonight and Saturday as well. Weather for the Trash Pandas game Friday evening looks muggy, hot and mostly dry: a limited chance of a brief shower or two in the area.

The weekend arrives with more of the same sticky weather

Saturday and Sunday come in as the epitome of a July weekend. It’s hot (highs in the 90s), it’s humid (really sticky) and some spotty, unevenly-scattered, locally-heavy downpours remain possible. ‘Possible’ is the key word! Rain only falls on some communities this weekend; most of us miss the rain and just stay hot.

That smoky, hazy sky limits the storm potential Saturday, but it thins some Sunday allowing for a better chance of the ‘pop-up’ storms in the afternoon.

Nothing cool in the forecast

Typically, the hottest part of the year comes between now and mid-August. The heat building this weekend and next week is right on time.

This round of hot weather is not unprecedented, record-setting or even remarkable. It’s just the hottest we have dealt with this year so far.

A strong ridge to the west next week slowly gains more and more control of our weather. While it’s still to the west, there’s a decent chance of scattered storms on Monday and Tuesday; after that, more influence from that ridge means few if any storms and hotter days toward the end of next week.



