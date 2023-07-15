The ridge of high pressure that has been sending temperatures soaring well into the 100s in the Desert Southwest, is about to build over us. In the days to come, temperatures will once again start to rise.

Daytime highs over the coming days will start to climb into the middle and upper 90s! Combine this with the humidity, and heat index values will start to climb over 100 degrees.

Be sure to stay safe in the heat. Remember to stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks when spending time out in the heat. Also, remember to check the back seat, to make sure that you do not leave behind people or pets in locked hot cars.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest on this upcoming heat.