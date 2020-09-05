Hot and Humid Weather On Alabama’s Gulf Coast For Holiday Weekend

While we’re getting some nice, dry air to filter in to the Tennessee Valley, that relief won’t be nearly as pronounced on Alabama’s Gulf Coast for the unofficial last weekend of summer. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with the heat index climbing over 105° Saturday afternoon. That drops into the 90s Sunday and Monday, but it will definitely still feel like summer on Alabama’s white sand beaches.





The good news is that rain chances look fairly slim, and the rip current risk will be low! If you’re headed to the coast, be sure to heed the advice of local beach patrol, and stay safe! Keep up to date with the weather wherever you go by downloading Live Alert 19 and turning on location services.

– Alex Puckett

