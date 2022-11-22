If you are planning on hitting the road on Wednesday for Thanksgiving, the weather looks good! Whether you’re going north to Nashville or Chattanooga, or south to Birmingham or Gadsden, there won’t be any weather-related travel issues. We’ll see sunshine with clouds building and temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon.

By Thanksgiving Day morning, a weather system will be approaching the area. Much, if not all, of the daylight hours look to be dry. Showers should move into northwest Alabama by late afternoon and early evening. The heaviest rain will move across the Tennessee Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Two to three inches of rain may fall and lead to ponding on the roads. Keep that in mind if your plans take you out shopping. Regionally, the weather will be unsettled across the Deep South on Thursday and Friday as this weather system moves through.

