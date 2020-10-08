High School Games Look Good Tonight – College Action In Question

Most high school games will be played tonight as Hurricane Delta moves closer to the gulf coast. The forecast looks good. Expect more clouds around this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Futurecast shows a cloudy sky, but the risk of a sprinkle is a low 10%.

7pm Thursday

9pm Thursday

Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 with pleasant temperatures. We will have all the action tonight on Football Friday and Football Friday Overtime on News 19 and WHDF the Valley’s CW.

College Football This Weekend

The forecast for area games will be in question Saturday. LSU moved their game from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri, because of Hurricane Delta. There is talk of changing the time of the Alabama/Ole Miss game in Oxford as well. Here is the latest:

Auburn vs. Arkansas: Jordan-Hare Stadium – 3pm

There will be showers and storms around Auburn this weekend. The center of Delta is far enough away where it won’t rain the whole time. Rain and storms could come in waves around the center of Delta on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff temperature will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

3pm Kickoff

Alabama vs. Ole Miss – Oxford, MS – 5pm

This game could be played in a driving rain storm. The center of Delta will be moving across Mississippi during the game. Be prepared for heavy rain, lightning, wind, and possible delays in Oxford. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s with winds gusting to 30 mph.

5pm kickoff for Alabama-Ole Miss

Tennessee at Georgia – Athens – 2:30pm – News 19

Showers are likely in Athens Saturday. Like Auburn, there will be waves of rain around Delta. You can watch the game on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Here is a look at each forecast. Be prepared for rain at each location this weekend!

