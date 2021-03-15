High Impact Severe Weather Across The Southeast On Wednesday

A Severe Weather Outbreak Is Likely Wednesday For Part of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Wednesday morning, a warm front lifts north across Alabama and Mississippi. There will be plenty of upper level support for storms as this front lifts north, and heavy thunderstorms will form around the warm front Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could become strong, producing torrential rain and gusty winds. If these storms are able to lag a little behind that warm front, they could tap into the warm, humid airmass moving north and produce a tornado, but it’s unclear if the tornado threat would materialize with this initial round of storms.

As the warm front and associated thunderstorms move north, we may see a little bit of a lull in the action as we head into the early afternoon. During this lull in the action, the atmosphere will rapidly de-stabilize. Temperatures and dewpoints increase, and a tremendous amount of wind energy begins to move into North Alabama.

By mid-afternoon, another round of storms will begin to pop up across Mississippi and West Alabama. The additional wind energy, shear, and instability that will have built in through the early afternoon lull will support supercell storms capable of all modes of severe weather, and that threat for severe weather could last as late as Midnight or even into the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Now is the time to start thinking about how to prepare for Wednesday’s storms. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and vital weather information. Ideally, a smartphone with Live Alert 19 and a NOAA Weather Radio with fresh batteries, as well as a way to watch News 19 on TV or online in case you’re placed under a warning. It’s also a good time to review where you need to go if you’re placed under a tornado warning.

We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast over the next couple of days, so check back frequently for updates.

– Alex Puckett

