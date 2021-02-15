High Impact, Potentially Crippling Ice Storm Underway

ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF NORTH ALABAMA UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY

No major changes to the forecast have been made, and we’re heading into a high impact ice storm event for North Alabama. Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Limestone, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties in North Alabama are under an Ice Storm Warning until 6 AM Tuesday and Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Pickens counties in West Alabama are under an Ice Storm Warning until 9 PM Monday. In these counties, a crippling freezing rain and sleet event is likely. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible, leading to near-impossible travel and potential for widespread power outages. In addition to the ice accumulations, light accumulations of sleet and snow are possible.

Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties in North Alabama and Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore counties in Southern Tennessee are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 AM Tuesday and Walker and Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama are under a Winter Storm Warning until 9 PM Monday. In these counties, a significant ice event is likely. Up to 0.25″ of ice, as well as some light accumulations of sleet and snow are possible. Some power outages are possible, and travel will become difficult or perhaps impossible in some areas, particularly in higher terrain.

Blount and Jefferson Counties in Central Alabama are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 PM Monday. Significant ice accumulation here is unlikely. Some light freezing rain is possible later today, and some black ice could develop on roadways here overnight.

Timing

Roads are already dangerous west of I-65 after a round of freezing rain and sleet last night, with slick spots on bridges and overpasses east of I-65. As this more substantial round of freezing rain and sleet moves in, travel conditions will quickly deteriorate. Travel will become dangerous East of I-65 by mid to late morning. The freezing rain and sleet will continue through the rest of the day, with not much in the way of breaks until this all moves out by late afternoon or early evening.

Once roads become icy, be prepared to stay in one place for 24-48 hours. Travel may be dangerous or impossible for quite some time in some communities. Power outages could last several days in some communities as well. This problem will be compounded by dangerous cold overnight. Some spots in Northwest Alabama will hit single digits. Perhaps more than ever, make sure your neighbors, family, and friends have a way to stay warm overnight.

Of course, pets need to be indoors, and let faucets drip and open cabinet doors to prevent pipes from bursting.

