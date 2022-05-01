It is the first day of May, so what is typical of this time of the year?

Temperatures in May typically range from lows in the low 60s to highs in the low 80s. As for rainfall, we usually see around 4.67 inches of rain for the whole month.

Looking back at April records we fell below average in both monthly average temperature and rainfall. April 2022 had a monthly average temperature of 60.7 degrees. That comes in just 2.2 degrees below the normal monthly average of 62.9 degrees.

When it comes to monthly rainfall for April we fell just a little more than two-tenths of an inch shy of normal. Rainfall for the whole month of April 2022 came in at 4.64 inches.