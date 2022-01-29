This weekend the Northeast dealt with a blast of winter weather from heavy snowfall to bitterly cold temperatures! A nor’easter moved up the East Coast, bringing the threat of heavy precipitation, strong winds, and flooding.

A Nor’easter generally develops between Georgia and New Jersey, 100 miles east or west of the coastline. Although these storm systems can occur at any time during the year, they most frequently develop between September and April.

The main factor that fuels a Nor’easter is the temperature difference between the land and water. During Winter, Arctic cold air is transported southward thanks to the polar jet stream. At the same time, warm water from Gulf is transported north through the Gulf Stream keeping the waters close to the coast on the warmer side.

This storm developed near the Carolina coastline then moved northeastward along the coast. The counter-clockwise rotation around the area of low pressure is what filters in the warm deep moisture from the Atlantic. With the arctic cold air in place, it led to a significant snowstorm and blizzard conditions for the Northeast.

Estimated Snowfall Across the North East

Top Snow Totals So Far

The entire east coast from New Jersey to Maine was under a Blizzard Warning, for reference, a Blizzard Warning is issued in Boston when winds are sustained or frequent gusts of 35 mph or higher combined with falling snow reduces visibility. Some of the observed wind gusts reached speeds of 70 mph; Tropical Storm force winds range from 39-73 mph.

Snowfall ranged from two inches to two feet of snow! As of 8 pm Saturday evening, Sharon Massachusettes has seen the most snow with a total of 30.4 inches. Boston has seen 23.5 inches making it the 2nd largest January snowstorm on record; this is just an inch shy of breaking the record.