A Flood Watch is in effect from midnight Wednesday until midnight Thursday as we track the potential for two to three inches of rain with isolated higher totals. This heavy rain will lead to ponding on the roads, especially during the morning and evening commutes Wednesday. Expect rises in rivers, streams and creeks and the threat of flash flooding. A Flood Warning is in effect for the Flint River at Brownsboro until Friday morning and the Paint Rock River at Woodville until Saturday morning. Make sure your gutters are unclogged of leaves to prevent backup and flooding.

The wind will also be strong, starting overnight Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday night. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible. Thunderstorms will also be possible. Make sure you secure your outdoor decorations.

The rain will move in overnight Tuesday and last through much of the day Wednesday. Drive with caution if you have to head out becomes downpours will be heavy and ponding on the road is expected.

The rain will move out Wednesday night, making way for clearing conditions Thursday and some cooler air. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track this system.