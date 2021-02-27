Heavy Rain Will Round Out This Weekend

Off and on showers through the day today, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Rain will be spotty today. After yesterday’s soaking, we’ll at least see several breaks in the rain, and some may miss out on rain today.

Showers will be scattered through the day. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

We may see a break in the rain through much of the day Sunday. Just a few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. A line of storms producing heavy rain will precede a cold front Sunday night. This line isn’t expected to produce severe storms, but heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely.

The heaviest burst of rain Sunday night might be enough in some spots to lead to a little flooding. We don’t expect widespread issues because the heaviest line of storms will be moving fairly quickly, but a quick inch of rain could lead to some problems. 1 hour Flash Flood Guidance (the amount of rain we’d expect to need in one hour to cause streams to overflow) is around 1-2″ across North Alabama.

Most of the area won’t hit that criteria, but a few spots might get enough rain in a short enough period of time to cause a few flooding issues.

The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter is offline in Huntsville, so be sure you have your Live Alert 19 configured for the storms Sunday night.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

