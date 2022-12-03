The Weather Authority is monitoring the threat of heavy rain for the start of the week. A warm front will track northward through the region late Sunday night into Monday. This frontal passage will lead to a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a strong southerly wind.

This front will stall over the region Monday into Tuesday, leading to a continuous rain chance. What we need to monitor is where exactly the front stalls are, because it will determine exactly how much rain we receive.

While Sunday looks to be mainly dry, showers will begin to overspread the area late at night into early Monday morning. The latest updates show steady rain will start off the light before picking up in intensity on Monday afternoon. With the continuous flow of tropical moisture and the forcing mechanism of the front, the rain will likely be steady. This rain threat could continue into early Wednesday, depending on how fast the front moves out of the area.

With ample moisture in place, pockets of moderate to heavy rain are likely to occur. With these bands continuously tracking through the region there will be an enhanced threat of flooding.

Main Threat – Flash Flooding

Rain accumulation Monday through Tuesday could range from 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. The higher rain totals will be associated with the heaviest rand bands that track through the area. Ponding of roadways rises in creeks/streams, and flash floods will all be a risk.

The Weather Prediction Center has the entire area in a ‘Slight Risk’ risk for excessive rainfall. This means the threat of scattered flash flooding is high for the area. A Flash Flood Watch may be issued late Sunday night ahead of this rain event.

While this rain will be beneficial, the threat of flooding is high. The Weather Authority will be monitoring the forecast closely.