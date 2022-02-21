It will be a rainy week for the Tennessee Valley, thanks to multiple weather systems moving through the region. The first round will be Monday in the form of scattered rain showers. Rain activity looks to be mainly light, though a brief downpour will be possible. The better chance for heavy rain and storms will be associated with a slow-moving cold front dropping through the region on Tuesday. A Flood Watch will go into effect at noon Tuesday for the Tennessee Valley.

Tuesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy before the active weather moves in for the afternoon. A slow-moving cold front will drop southeastward through the region Tuesday evening and night leading to the chance of heavy rain and storms. Thanks to a moisture-rich atmosphere and slow-moving rain bands, there is an enhanced risk for flash flooding. Showers and storms will begin to move into northwestern Alabama by mid to late afternoon. This could lead to issues for the evening commute as heavy rain could lead to ponding on roadways. Small creeks, streams, and rivers will need to be monitored as they are forecasted to rise thanks to the heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Tennessee Valley under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) and eastern parts of the area in a Marginal Risk (level 2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms to develop. The best timing for these storms to develop will be during Tuesday evening. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The tornado threat for tomorrow is low but not zero, due to the amount of wind shear, instability, and moisture; all these are necessary ingredients for tornadic development. Take the necessary precautions now to make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Rain Potential The Remainder Of The Week

The potential for rain activity will continue for the end of the week, with heavy rainfall possible. The cold front that moves through the region Tuesday will become nearly stationary to the south. If models continue with this trend, we will see a brief period of dry weather for Wednesday afternoon. As the front begins to slowly shift northward again our rain chances increase. Rain activity will move back in by Thursday afternoon and continue into early Friday morning. At this vantage point, any thunderstorm activity will be isolated in coverage. The main threat will be heavy rainfall leading to ponding on roadways, flash flooding, and rises of creeks, streams, and rivers.

Behind Thursday evening’s frontal passage we will see a burst of colder air. We go from highs reaching 70 Thursday to only making it to 50 degrees Friday. Although it will be on the cooler side late week, we will begin to dry out.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest details!