After pleasant conditions for the first day of Spring we will see the return of active weather. A strong cold front is forecasted to move through the region Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing the chance of storms. With a strong southerly wind flow Monday, warm air and moisture will be ushered into the region. This increase in moisture content will create a moisture rich environment for showers and storms to tap into. The combination of moisture, day time heat, wind shear, and lift will increase our chances of seeing thunderstorm activity.

Cloud cover will increase across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, shower activity will be spotty in coverage before becoming more widespread by the evening. Tuesday evening is when some strong to isolated severe storms could develop, especially in northwestern Alabama. Rain overspreads the area Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. Along with the threat for thunderstorms, bands of moderate to heavy rain will move through the area.

The most severe storms are expected to develop across portions of southwest Mississippi and eastern portions of Louisiana, the environment will be most favorable for severe storms to develop in these locations. For this reason the Storm Prediction Center has placed this area in a Moderate Risk (level 4 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for severe storms to develop. This is the area that has the potential to see all modes of severe weather, including strong tornadoes.

For our area, northwestern portions of Alabama are in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. The environmental parameters are more supportive for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. At this vantage point, Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Morgan, and portions of Lauderdale counties have the best chance to see severe storms.

The main impact we will see from this system is the threat of heavy rainfall. With a moisture rich environment, it sets the stage for impressive hourly precipitation rates with convection that passes through the region. Rainfall totals on average will range from 2-3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. Where the heaviest bands and strongest storms move through rain totals closer to 4 inches is possible. This heavy rain threat will lead to a rise in creeks, streams, and rivers. We will also need to monitor for the potential of flash flooding.

Along with the heavy rain threat, we will see strong winds. The tightly compacted pressure gradient associated with this cold front will not only lead to strong winds in the upper atmosphere but also here at the surface. Sustained southerly winds will be between 10-20 mph Tuesday afternoon, with gusts upwards of 40 mph likely. These strong winds could lead to isolated power outages and weak tree limbs to fall down.

It is important to note that we are still days away from this event so the forecast could change. If we begin to see a higher amount of instability, the coverage of strong to severe storms will increase further east. Nonetheless, the main threats from any storms that develop will be heavy rain and gusty winds, though a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out in northwestern Alabama. Take the time now to prepare by making sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they are issued. The Weather Authority will continue to monitor this storm threat so check back for the latest details!