With a moisture-rich environment showers and storms have the capability of producing torrential rainfall! Showers and storms have trained over certain locations slowly leading to excessive rainfall. As of 3 pm, there are two active Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Warning for the viewing areas. Areas impacted by flash flooding included Cullman, Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, and Marshall counties.
Rain totals range from a half inch to almost seven inches. It is important to note that these are radar estimates of rain totals. Flash flooding is ongoing in Marshall County, making some roads impassable. Some roads in this area include Warrenton Road, Cobb Road, Lookout Drive, and Lexington Drive. The photos above are the ongoing flooding at the campground at Lake Guntersville State Park!
Most Recent Flash Flood Alert
