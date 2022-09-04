With a moisture-rich environment showers and storms have the capability of producing torrential rainfall! Showers and storms have trained over certain locations slowly leading to excessive rainfall. As of 3 pm, there are two active Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Warning for the viewing areas. Areas impacted by flash flooding included Cullman, Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, and Marshall counties.

Courtesy: Jessica Carter

Courtesy: Jessica Carter

Courtesy: Jessica Carter

Rain totals range from a half inch to almost seven inches. It is important to note that these are radar estimates of rain totals. Flash flooding is ongoing in Marshall County, making some roads impassable. Some roads in this area include Warrenton Road, Cobb Road, Lookout Drive, and Lexington Drive. The photos above are the ongoing flooding at the campground at Lake Guntersville State Park!

Most Recent Flash Flood Alert



A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Colbert and Lawrence counties until 5:45 pm. Training storms have led to rain totals in this area ranging from an inch to three inches. An additional one to two inches is possible in this area through the next few hours. Flash flooding will be possible in this area and small creeks, rivers, and streams are possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!