Heavy Rain Possible Sunday

We will be starting off the weekend on a pleasant note before active weather returns to the Tennessee Valley. A strong southerly wind flow will usher warm air and moisture into the region ahead of an approaching frontal system. Clouds will begin to move into the area Saturday afternoon and evening before rain showers arrive overnight. If you have any plans on Sunday you will certainly want to have that rain gear handy along with the Live Alert 19 App so you can keep an eye on the radar all day!

Rain activity will be associated with a frontal system moving through the region. The first round of rain will move through late Saturday night into the predawn hours Sunday. The best chance to see the steadiest and heaviest rain, during this time period, will be in the northwestern portions of the area. The further east you are the more scattered the activity will be, at first.

A steadier batch of rain will begin to develop in western portions of the area by late morning. This batch of rain will progress its way eastward throughout the day, before clearing the area by Sunday night. Thunderstorms look to be isolated in coverage, with most locations just seeing the threat of heavy rain.

The strong southerly wind flow we see on Saturday will help increase the moisture content of the atmosphere. With Precipitable Water values in the range of 1-1.5 inches, it supports the threat of heavy rainfall. With deep moisture content, any showers or storms that do develop tomorrow will be able to tap into this moisture.

Model data is trending higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches across northwest Alabama, with localized higher amounts possible. The Weather Prediction Center has the majority of our area at a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall. This means that isolated areas of flash flooding will be possible, especially in those areas prone to flooding. Localized flooding may also become an issue in areas that see multiple rounds of heavier rainfall.