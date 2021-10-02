Heavy Rain On The Way

Expect more widespread rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It won’t rain all day each of those days, but most of us get some rain each one of those days. Rain chances taper off a bit through the rest of the work week, but we don’t eliminate our rain chances until next weekend! This rainy pattern is thanks in part to a deepening trough that becomes a cut off upper level low. That low slowly drifts around south and west of us through much of the week, keeping things humid, cloudy, and occasionally rainy. The upper low does have a little bit of a silver lining though; it brings high temperatures back down below average through much of next week. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the week, but it will remain muggy.

Total rainfall will vary a good bit depending on location, but generally, we expect higher rainfall totals east of I-65, and slightly lower rainfall totals west of I-65 next week. 2-4″ of rain will be possible in any one spot though. We don’t foresee a major flood threat at this point, but this would be quite a bit of rainfall for early October.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

