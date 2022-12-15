Heavy showers brought a lot of rainfall across Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee yesterday. Many locations came in close to 2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, while others saw a little more.

Month to date rainfall totals for Huntsville and the Shoals are over 5 inches. This puts us over for our month to date rainfall averages in both the Shoals and Huntsville. We are more than 3 inches over where we should be for this time of the year in Huntsville, and close to 3 inches over in the Shoals.

All of this rainfall has led to river flooding concerns, mainly along the Paint Rock river. The Paint Rock river is expected to crest at 16.3 feet on Friday morning, before receding over the weekend. A flood warning has been issued for the river region because of the rising waters that may lead to minor flooding.