On September 1st, 11 years ago the National Hurricane Center was monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms. By the afternoon of the 2nd, this area strengthened to a Tropical Storm named Lee. Lee remained a tropical storm up until landfall before weakening to a depression.

Lee made landfall along the Louisiana coast with maximum winds of 57 mph and a pressure of 986 millibars. The storm was not well structured and quickly weakened as it moved further inland. The main impact this storm had in the Southeast was heavy rainfall!

Along with the significant amount of rainfall, tornadoes, storm surge, and wind damage occurred. Tornadoes were observed across the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and some Mid-Atlantic states. As the remnants tracked northeast, a wave of tropical moisture was ushered into the region.

With the abundance of moisture in place, heavy rain became the main threat to the Tennessee Valley. Rain totals ranged from three and a half inches to over ten inches! The highest rain totals were observed in northeast Alabama. Portions of DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties saw over ten inches of rain!

Look At The Tropics

There are currently two named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Danielle, and Earl. The National Hurricane Center has one area they are monitoring for potential development. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 50 percent chance of development in the next five days. If this were to strengthen to a named storm it would be called Fiona.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!