Heavy Rain & Flash Flooding Possible Through Early Thursday

An upper level disturbance hangs around the southeast over the next couple of days increasing our chance of heavy rain and flash flooding. For Tuesday, areas of rain develop through the day. It will be slow moving and heavy at times. This will continue through the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and possibly Wednesday night over eastern sections. A *FLASH FLOOD WATCH* in effect through early Thursday.

Most of the rain falls from now through Thursday. Higher totals will be over eastern sections with 2″-4″ possible. 1″-3″ are likely to the west. Everyone needs to be on guard for possible flooding through midweek.

Here is the excessive rainfall outlook. Areas in yellow have the higher risk of flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rain bands track from the southeast up to the northwest around the upper low. These bands will be slow movers hints the risk for flash flooding.

Through Wednesday Morning

Wednesday AM – Thursday AM

Once we get past Thursday, our forecast improves in a hurry just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be pleasant and rain chances diminish. We have a little ways to go just yet!





Remember to always stay ahead of the weather with our Live Alert 19 app. Make sure your location and alerts are turned on. The interactive radar can track rain and storms over the next couple of days. Remember next month is our secondary severe weather season across the Tennessee Valley!

Connect with me! Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT

Facebook: Ben Smith