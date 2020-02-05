Heavy rain causes flooding in the Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley has encountered heavy rain over the last 24 hours, and more rain is on the way. We’re seeing reports of flooded roads in several areas.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. The Weather Authority is keeping you updated with the latest forecast here.

Below is a group of flood reports we’re gathering from across the Valley:

If you happen upon a flooded area while driving be sure to stay safe by Turning Around, Don’t Drown.

Athens City Street Department is closing Levert Ave. because of flooding. The city advises motorists to watch for water in all roadways as rain continues.

Floodwaters at AL 53/TN 7 caused more than one car to become stuck in the water that our crews at the scene say was easily 2 feet deep.

 

 

