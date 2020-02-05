Heavy rain causes flooding in the Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley has encountered heavy rain over the last 24 hours, and more rain is on the way. We’re seeing reports of flooded roads in several areas.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. The Weather Authority is keeping you updated with the latest forecast here.

Below is a group of flood reports we’re gathering from across the Valley:

If you happen upon a flooded area while driving be sure to stay safe by Turning Around, Don’t Drown.

Athens City Street Department is closing Levert Ave. because of flooding. The city advises motorists to watch for water in all roadways as rain continues.

Floodwaters at AL 53/TN 7 caused more than one car to become stuck in the water that our crews at the scene say was easily 2 feet deep.

Tornado Watch is cancelled for ALL of North Alabama. The severe weather risk is over, but more rain means more flooding possible overnight! #valleywx pic.twitter.com/6vguPzJDR5 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 6, 2020

NEW car just drove into #floodwaters in #Ardmore where AL 53/TN 7 is blocked at the bridge, which easily has 2 feet of water. This is why we say #TurnAroundDontDrown Driver in the vehicle, first responder trying to help her from further danger #valleywx #alwx #tnwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/Td9hM3omHl — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 6, 2020

We still have flooding ongoing. Areal flood warnings are up for most of North Alabama, and we still expect another 0.5" to 1.5" of rain overnight. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/HW3trt5k28 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 6, 2020

8:25 PM | We have cleared several more counties from the tornado watch, including all of our TN counties, Morgan County, Madison County, Cullman. Counties still under the tornado watch include Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties in NE Alabama. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) February 6, 2020

Roadway Flooded on AL20 both dir. @ MP 36.1 near Co Ln Rd in Leighton. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/YR1sZuUxql — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) February 6, 2020

Roadway Flooded on US72 both dir. @ MP 11.8 near Shop Loop in Cherokee. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/FSBp3wQ6PK — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) February 6, 2020

Several roads in the area are flooded. Please use extreme caution if you must be on the road tonight. — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) February 6, 2020

With reports of water over some of the roadways in Limestone County, the Commission is urging each of you to please use caution when traveling and do not drive through water that is over the road. pic.twitter.com/cFcPnT9pwE — Limestone County, AL – Gov’t (@LimestoneCounty) February 6, 2020

Price Lane at Corder's Crossroads Rd. pic.twitter.com/rwVRCEfmo7 — LCbus (@LCschoolbus) February 5, 2020