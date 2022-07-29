This week a slow-moving cold front brought rounds of rain to portions of Kentucky. This rainfall resulted in devastating flooding across southeast Kentucky.

Buckhorn, Kentucky was one of the hardest hit places with more than eight inches of rain over the past five days. This is almost double the rainfall this area normally sees in the whole month of July. For July 2022 the total monthly rainfall for this part of Kentucky has totaled to more than 17 inches.

There were more than 100 people rescued from floodwaters on Thursday. So far the flooding has resulted in at least 16 deaths and several missing people.