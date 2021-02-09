Heavy Rain and Cold Air On The Way

If you get nothing else out of the forecast, there’s essentially 2 main things we’re watching for the next 7 days.

Behind that rain comes some cold air. Now, it will definitely be cold. Exactly *how* cold is still at least a little up in the air. There's a chance for some pipe-bursting type cold to kick off next week. Forecast confidence on this is a bit lower than the rain. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/TEJrmASOYk — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) February 9, 2021

We’ve seen a few sprinkles today, and a few more sprinkles are possible tomorrow, but rain chances peak Wednesday night and particularly on Thursday, when we expect widespread showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder too.

That round of rain will be somewhat heavy, and a lot of us will end up with over an inch of rain. Some spots in Northeast Alabama could see rain totals exceed 2 inches.

Behind that rain, temperatures begin to fall, but the really cold air holds off until the weekend.

Models have struggled mightily with this pattern of Arctic air surging south, but based on how things look right now, we could see a few days where highs remain in the 30s, and there’s a chance lows could make it into the teens by Monday morning in some spots.





There’s still the chance we’ll have to adjust these numbers a tad, so keep up with the forecast over the next few days as we fine-tune things.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook