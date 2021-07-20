Heating up, drying out in the days ahead!

Scattered heavy storms dropped a load of rain again in some areas while others stayed completely dry (but steamy) on Tuesday.

2.87″ near Brown’s Ferry (just east of the power plant)

1.61″ in Madison

1.42″ in Zip City

1.20″ at Aldridge Creek/Toney Drive in Huntsville

1.17″ in Courtland

0.49″ near Huntsville Hospital

0.28″ in Falkville

Wednesday and Thursday look a little drier: some storms still possible, but as many!

The odds of rain wherever you are in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are only around 20-30% Wednesday; however, if you get rained on, it may still come down hard.

It gets hotter with more sun breaking through the clouds; temperatures rebound to the middle and upper 80s through the end of the week.

Looking for a clearing!

Rain fell at Huntsville International Airport on twenty-seven days this summer (since June First). That’s the most rainy summertime days through mid-July of any year since 1900, and we still have potential for more spotty storms this week.

Rainfall June 1 – July 20, 2021

The daily threat of storms decreases but not to zero.

Expect some showers or storms in the area at least through the weekend; signs of hotter, drier weather show up in the longer-range outlook.

‘Drier’ here means it won’t be quite as rainy, but this is the time of year when it’s difficult to completely rule out brief showers or storms in isolated areas!

-Jason

