It has been hot and humid recently across the Tennessee Valley since the start of June. The weather pattern is forecast to continue until a cold front passage Thursday leads to more comfortable conditions.

A heat wave is described as an event when abnormally hot and humid conditions occur. This weather pattern will typically last for two days or longer. So far, in Huntsville, there have been 4 consecutive 90-degree days or warmer.

The stretch of 90-degree days started last Friday when the high temperature reached 91 degrees. With an increase of warm air and tropical moisture in the region, the weekend ended up even hotter with highs in the low 90s.

On Monday, Huntsville’s high temperature reached 91 degrees. Huntsville isn’t the only community that has been dealing with the heat and humidity though! Many across north Alabama have recorded high temperatures into the 90s.

These hot and humid summer-time temperatures will continue through Wednesday. The forecast highs through midweek will reach the low 90s. By Thursday, a cold front passage will filter drier and more comfortable air into the region leading to a relief from the humidity!

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest rain chance associated with this frontal passage!