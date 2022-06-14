Although June 1st is the first day of Meteorological Summer, the official first day is June 21st. Even though summer hasn’t officially started yet we are certainly feeling like it! It’s not just us in the Tennessee Valley experiencing the extreme heat, it is the majority of the United States. On Tuesday, multiple Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings were issued. Chicago, which was under an Extreme Heat Warning had a high temperature of 100 degrees.

Heat Advisory In Effect Again Wednesday

A broad upper-level ridge over the majority of the country will continue to be dominant. This ridge will help strengthen an area of high pressure, leading to the continuation of an increase of tropical-like air. With this occurring dew points will remain on the higher end leading to oppressive humidity through the end of the week.

A weak cold front will track through the region on Friday but will bring little relief from the heat. Even though we won’t see a break in the heat, the humidity will break. With some drier air filtering in, even with the heat sticking around this weekend it will be a bit more comfortable.

What To Expect In The Coming Weeks



Temperature Outlook From The Climate Prediction Center

As we head into the second half of June, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures. The above photos show that North Alabama has a 70 to 90 percent chance of seeing above-average temperatures between June 20-28.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (June 20-24) is 90.2 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (June 22-28) is 90.5 degrees. These two maps show that during these time periods we have a 50 to 70 percent chance to see temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

The Heat Index and How It Impacts You

Current Drought Outlook

So far in the month of June, Huntsville has seen 1.73 inches of rain, which is 0.07 inches below average for this time in the month. Over in Muscle Shoals, the rain deficit is 1.45 inches with only 0.85 inches so far for the month of June. Taking a look at the latest drought monitor, we continue to see isolated areas of Abnormally Dry conditions. The next drought monitor update will come out on Thursday, June 16th.



Rainfall Outlook From The Climate Prediction Center

As we head into the second half of June, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average rainfall. The above photos show that North Alabama has a 30 to 60 percent chance of seeing below-average rainfall between June 20-28.

If the upper-level ridge remains strong, we will continue to see a large influence from high pressure. This is something we will continue to monitor closely.