Heat Index Values Over 100° This Weekend

The *Heat Advisory* was dropped Friday morning for northwest Alabama. That doesn’t mean it won’t be hot! The criteria for north Alabama is for the ‘feels like’ temperature to be around 105°F for the afternoon. We won’t quiet get there, but 100°-103° is still toasty for mid- July.





Looking the calendar breakdown, it’s still ‘not bad’ for July. Our monthly average high is at 89.6°F. We still haven’t hit 100° and the highest temperature so far is 94° back on July 3. Historically we are approaching the hottest part of the summer which is late July and early August. We’ll see what that brings. Right now, we have lower to middle 90s through next week.

RED – FORECAST HIGHS

NOT ‘AWFUL’ SO FAR IN JULY!

Rain chances aren’t very high as this high pressure ridge controls our forecast. It’s keep cold fronts away and strong storms out of the region. Parts of North Dakota believe it or not have a *MODERATE RISK* for severe storms for Friday. Only a few showers and storms are possible Friday into the weekend. Though the coverage is low, there will be locally heavy downpours and lightning strikes to keep in mind. Have Live Alert 19 just in case with your alerts turned on this weekend.

