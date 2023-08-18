It has been a pleasant end to the week for the Tennessee Valley, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, the heat dome that has impacted the Southwest and Central portions of the country will begin to shift east. As this ridge builds over the region, we will experience a surge of hot air and deep moisture into the region.

Temperatures will gradually rise well into the mid to upper 90s by next week. Some will even have the chance to observe highs near or at 100 degrees. The surge in moisture into the region will support dew point values into the 70s.

We can expect to enjoy plenty of sunshine this upcoming weekend, with just some fair weather cumulus clouds. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend from nearing 90 degrees Saturday to reaching the low to mid-90s by Sunday. The second thing to monitor closely will be the humidity and how high the heat index value reaches especially on Sunday. Heat index values Sunday could reach between 100 to 105 degrees.

Preview Of Next Week’s Heat:

Taking a look towards next week, the hot and humid air mass over the region will support the return of heat index values over 100 degrees. As of Friday evening, heat index values look to be the highest Tuesday through the end of the week. This is when the area will experience the highest dew points, with values forecast to reach well over 70 degrees.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your furry friend from the extreme heat. First, make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors and seek shade when needed. In addition, you should consider limiting strenuous activities, such as exercising to the early morning or late evening when it is cooler.

Above is a look at the warmest daytime highs so far this year across the Tennessee Valley. The only city to have a high temperature reach 100 degrees was Muscle Shoals on June 30th. For Huntsville, the warmest day was on July 28th when the high temperature reached 98 degrees. Huntsville reached 100 degrees on July 5th, 2022; over a year ago.

Keep checking back with the Weather Authority for the latest information on the heat that’s on the week next week!