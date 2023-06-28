The Tennessee Valley is about to experience the hottest air so far of 2023 as an upper-level ridge builds over the Southeast.

With the dangerous heat in the forecast for the area, heat alerts have been issued for the entire area. These heat alerts will go into effect at 11 am Thursday morning and remain in effect through 8 pm Friday evening.

The bright pink color in the graphic above represents counties under an Excessive Heat Warning. Counties highlighted in orange have been placed under a Heat Advisory.

Since there are two separate heat alerts issued for the area, it is important to know the difference between the two. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach between 105 and 109 degrees. At this time, the hottest air is expected to be across northcentral and northwest Alabama.

Nonetheless, everyone across our entire viewing area will some sort of impact from the extreme heat. The combination of the high heat and humidity will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 114 degrees Thursday through Friday. While no alert has been issued for Saturday yet, it is important to note this is also expected to continue into the weekend.

Keeping yourself safe during extreme heat:

Knowing the signs between heat exhaustion and heat stroke could potentially save someone’s life. A person who may be showing signs of heat exhaustion would feel faint, nauseous, or vomiting and would be sweating excessively. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, nausea and no sweating.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your furry friend from the extreme heat. First, make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors and seek shade when needed. Never leave your kids or pets in the car. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday, the temperatures inside a car will reach nearly 120 degrees in 10 minutes. Also, if you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Ways to stay cool but also conserve energy:

With the dangerous heat on the way late week, many across the area will try to find any way to keep cool. Huntsville Utilities has some ways you can conserve energy in high heat.

When you are indoors, keep doors and windows firmly closed. Close your blinds or shades on the windows facing the sun, especially during the peak daytime heating hours. Keep fans running and if you have the AC on set the temperature a little warmer than you normally would.

Download our Live Alert 19 weather app for hour-by-hour temperature forecasts and articles on how to beat the heat!