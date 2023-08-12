It was an active start to the weekend for the Tennessee Valley with many seeing storms move through their communities. Along with the storm threats, the weekend started off hot.

Heat Alerts for Sunday from 10 am – 8 pm

The heat and oppressive humidity will lead to heat index values well over 100 degrees across much of the Tennessee Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for northwest and northcentral Alabama from 10 am to 8 pm. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and our counties in southern middle Tennessee from 10 am to 8 pm. No matter if you are in a warning or an advisory, it is important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from the heat.

The excessive heat and humidity are forecast to continue for the area at the start of the coming week. High temperatures Sunday and Monday are forecast to rise into the mid to upper 90s. The combination of hot temperatures and dew points well in the 70s will support heat index values ranging from 100 to 113 degrees.

For the Huntsville area specifically, the heat index value Sunday will range from 108 to 113 degrees by the afternoon hours. What could limit how extreme it gets would be cloud cover and any afternoon rain activity. By Monday afternoon the heat index values will range from 102 to 106 degrees. A frontal passage Tuesday into Wednesday will mean comfortable conditions return to the area.

Difference Between Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory:

Since there are two separate heat alerts issued for the area, it is important to know the difference between the two. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach between 105 and 109 degrees. At this time, the hottest air is expected to be across northcentral and northwest Alabama.

Keeping Yourself Safe During Extreme Heat:

Knowing the signs between heat exhaustion and heat stroke could potentially save someone’s life. A person who may be showing signs of heat exhaustion would feel faint, nauseous, or vomiting and would be sweating excessively. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, nausea and no sweating.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your furry friend from the extreme heat. First, make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors and seek shade when needed. Never leave your kids or pets in the car. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday, the temperatures inside a car will reach nearly 120 degrees in 10 minutes. Also, if you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Download our Live Alert 19 weather app for hour-by-hour temperature forecasts and articles on how to beat the heat!