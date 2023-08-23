With the pattern of excessive heat and humidity continuing across the Tennessee Valley, many may be curious why the Tennessee Valley hasn’t had an Excessive Heat Warning issued.

The heat dome continues to surge hot air and deep tropical moisture into the region, leading to dangerous conditions. This dangerous heat is not only impacting us here in the Tennessee Valley, but across much of the central United States.

Much of the Central United States has been placed under an Excessive Heat Warning, highlighted in pink. Some states included are western Alabama, eastern Texas, and western Tennessee. For North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, a Heat Advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Friday.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, there are certain criteria we need to meet in order for an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory to be issued. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach between 105 and 109 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index values are forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher.

90-Degree Days so far this year reach 50 in Huntsville

At this time, the highest the heat index values are forecast to get will be in the range of 105 to 109 degrees. This being said, isolated locations will have the potential to be near 110 degrees or slightly higher. Whether we hit 110 degrees or not, it will be dangerously hot through the end of the week, so it will be crucial to practice heat safety.

Heat Safety During The Dangerous Heat:

Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke could potentially save someone’s life. A person who may be showing signs of heat exhaustion would feel faint, nauseous, or vomiting and would be sweating excessively. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, nausea, and no sweating.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your furry friend from the extreme heat. First, make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors and seek shade when needed. In addition, you should consider limiting strenuous activities, such as exercising to the early morning or late evening when it is cooler.

Never leave your kids or pets in the car. The temperatures inside a car will reach nearly 120 degrees in 10 minutes. Also, if you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Be sure to look out for people who may be more sensitive to the heat, such as children and the elderly.

