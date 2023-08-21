A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our area (in orange) on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s with dew points in the mid-70s. This means that heat index values will be in the triple digits. Heat indices could range from 105 to 110 degrees in some cities. Wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors. High heat and humidity will continue through the entire week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
News 19 Insider
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now