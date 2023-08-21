A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our area (in orange) on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s with dew points in the mid-70s. This means that heat index values will be in the triple digits. Heat indices could range from 105 to 110 degrees in some cities. Wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors. High heat and humidity will continue through the entire week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction