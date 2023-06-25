It continues to be a hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley with many observing temperatures in the 90s. With high dew point values, the heat index has reached well over 100 degrees across parts of north Alabama.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence counties through 7 pm Sunday evening. Heat index values could potentially reach well over 100 degrees.

Make sure to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated when temperatures are this hot. It is also crucial to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors.

