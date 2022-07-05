The Tennessee Valley will experience hot and humid conditions for the first full week of July. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 90s with some locations hitting 100 degrees. High dew point values, in the 70s, will lead to heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until 7 pm Thursday for all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY…

WHAT…Northeast Alabama along with Franklin (TN) county will see heat index values upwards of 107 degrees. The remaining portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee will see heat index values upwards of 110 degrees.

WHERE…Northern Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…From noon Tuesday until 7 pm Thursday

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances!

**Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid week ahead

Criteria For Heat Advisory

We will also see hot and humid conditions throughout Wednesday, with forecasted highs in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index values range from 105 to 109 degrees, this is the case for both Alabama and Tennessee. The areas that are under the Heat Advisory have the greatest chance of seeing the hottest temperatures!

The Heat Index and How It Impacts You

Heat Safety

It is important to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you think that you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion you should get to a cool place and try to cool off. If you are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke you should seek emergency medical care.

Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your young children, and your pets from this extreme heat. If you have to be outdoors, limit the amount of strenuous work you do. Seek shade or go indoors when needed. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated! Most importantly, never leave a child or animal in a hot car!