We are going to see the return of high humidity and heat this week across the Tennessee Valley! Temperatures heading through Friday are forecasted to range from the mid to upper 90s. With dew point values forecasted to be in the upper 60s to low 70s, heat index values will reach the triple digits. For this reason, portions of the Tennessee Valley will be under a Heat Advisory.

From the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected.

WHERE…Portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…11 am until 6 pm Wednesday

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances!

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, take frequent breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

We will also see hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week with forecast highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A Heat Advisory is issued by the NWS when the heat index values range from 105 to 109 degrees. This is the case for both Alabama and Tennessee. Areas under the Heat Advisory Wednesday have the greatest chance to see heat index values in this range.

Heat Safety

It is important to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you think that you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion you should get to a cool place and try to cool off. If you are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke you should seek emergency medical care.

The Heat Index and How It Impacts You

Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your young children, and your pets from this extreme heat. If you have to be outdoors, limit the amount of strenuous work you do. Seek shade or go indoors when needed. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated! Most importantly, never leave a child or animal in a hot car!