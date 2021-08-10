Heat Advisory in Effect Wednesday and Thursday

The hot and stormy pattern continues tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s and a heat index again in the 100s. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm for everyone except Northeast Alabama (Jackson, DeKalb, and Cherokee counties in Northeast Alabama and Franklin county in Southern Tennessee).

A Heat Advisory means the heat index is expected to be at or above 105° for at least 3 straight hours. It’s best to limit strenuous activity to the morning in this kind of weather. It isn’t inherently dangerous for a healthy person to be outdoors when there’s a heat advisory, so long as they limit their activity, stay hydrated, and get in the shade as much as possible. For coaches planning practices outdoors Wednesday and Thursday, it would be wise to consider indoor alternatives. Typically, it’s advised to stop outdoor practices when the Wet Bulb temperature hits 90° or above, and we’ll be in that range from late morning to early evening both Wednesday and Thursday. Use common sense, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you think you are suffering from heat stroke, dial 9-1-1 immediately.