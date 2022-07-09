The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend for the area! High temperatures are forecasted to reach in the low to mid-90s. The high humidity will lead to heat index values in the triple digits. Areas that have the greatest chance to see triple-digit heat index values are under a Heat Advisory until 7 pm Saturday evening.

From the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 7 AM UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY…

WHAT…Heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees.

WHERE…Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, & Morgan counties

WHEN…7 am until 7 pm Saturday

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances!

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, take frequent breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

We will also see hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week with forecast highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A Heat Advisory is issued by the NWS when the heat index values range from 105 to 109 degrees. This is the case for both Alabama and Tennessee. Areas under the Heat Advisory Saturday have the greatest chance to see heat index values in this range.

Heat Safety

It is important to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you think that you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion you should get to a cool place and try to cool off. If you are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke you should seek emergency medical care.

The Heat Index and How It Impacts You

Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your young children, and your pets from this extreme heat. If you have to be outdoors, limit the amount of strenuous work you do. Seek shade or go indoors when needed. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated! Most importantly, never leave a child or animal in a hot car!